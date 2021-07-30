Farm-Centric Research Focuses On Yield Variability In Nepal’s Smallholder Cereal Systems

Smallholder cereal crop systems are essential to food and nutritional security in most regions of the developing world. However, the productivity of most rice, maize and wheat fields is falling well short of its potential. One of the root causes is related to the inability of farmers to manage variability.
Farmers face a host...
