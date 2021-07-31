Simone Biles will not compete in vault, uneven bars event finals at Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles will be replaced in the vault final by MyKayla Skinner. A decision on Simone's availability for floor, beam finals has yet
Simone Biles has withdrawn from two Olympic finals events, USA Gymnastics announced on Friday.
Simone Biles will not be competing in two more finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics just shared a statement on Friday..