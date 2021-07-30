Gov. Edwards discusses spread of COVID-19 delta variant, stresses importance of vaccination
Edwards said, "The delta variant is a game changer, and at this point, it's not whether we vaccinate or mask, we have to do both."Full Article
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and..