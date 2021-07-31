Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final
Published
The United States' mixed 4x400 metre relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics...Full Article
Published
The United States' mixed 4x400 metre relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics...Full Article
Emily Diamond and her Team GB teammates have qualified for 4x400m mixed relay final
This is the first time an Israeli relay team has qualified for the finals since 1996.