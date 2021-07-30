Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans school districts from requiring students to wear masks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday banning local school districts from requiring students to wear masks.Full Article
St. Lucie County teachers reacts to executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning mask mandates in schools.
The governor announced a ban on mandatory masks in school ahead of the fast-approaching academic year.