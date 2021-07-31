Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sailing to No. 1 With Estimated $32 Million Debut

Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sailing to No. 1 With Estimated $32 Million Debut

Upworthy

Published

All aboard the “Jungle Cruise” — the Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is riding to an estimated $32 million opening...

Full Article