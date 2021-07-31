Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sailing to No. 1 With Estimated $32 Million Debut
Published
All aboard the “Jungle Cruise” — the Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is riding to an estimated $32 million opening...Full Article
Published
All aboard the “Jungle Cruise” — the Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is riding to an estimated $32 million opening...Full Article
In a normal box office, down periods are common. Some weekends will bring films with little mainstream interest or weak..