Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
Published
Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas...Full Article
Published
Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas...Full Article
Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally..
Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol at a rally to mark the end of a four-day march in support of Democratic..