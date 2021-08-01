Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
Published
The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the...Full Article
Published
The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the...Full Article
It seems that no one in policy circles believes that people respond to incentives. How else can we explain this lengthy piece in..