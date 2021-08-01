US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker
Published
The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman.Full Article
Published
The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman.Full Article
The attack on the Mercer Street vessel off the coast of Oman is the latest escalation in an already fraught relationship between..
The U.S. Navy said Saturday two American warships were escorting an Israeli-operated oil tanker to a safe port after it was..