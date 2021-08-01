Covid 19 coronavirus: Tigers recovering after catching Covid

Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with Covid-19.Nine-year-old Tino became ill with shortness of breath, sneezing and a runny nose on July 9. He also lost his appetite....Full Article
