USA vs. Mexico: How to watch and stream, preview of Gold Cup Final
Published
Here. We. Go. The final that everyone expected is finally here, as the US men's national team takes on Mexico for the Gold Cup Sunday...Full Article
Published
Here. We. Go. The final that everyone expected is finally here, as the US men's national team takes on Mexico for the Gold Cup Sunday...Full Article
Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada Live Broadcast: Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision and TUDN Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET