Simone Biles, who has pulled out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics citing the need to protect her mental health, will compete in the balance beam final, USA Gymnastics has said.Full Article
Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Simone Biles to return to Olympic competition
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam event final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement
More coverage
Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles to Compete in Balance Beam Final
VOA News
Biles, who won four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, dropped out of the all-around, floor exercise, vault and asymmetric bars finals
-
Simone Biles Will Compete In The Balance Beam Final
Daily Caller
-
Simone Biles Will Return to Tokyo Olympics Competition for Balance Beam Finals
TIME
-
Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals at Tokyo Olympics
PIX 11
-
U.S. star Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals at Tokyo Olympics
CTV News