Is Turkey strong enough to cope with forest fires?

Turkey believes that the response from Western countries to its measures to put out forest fires demonstrated an attempt to make Turkey look like a weak and incapacitated state. The level of mistrust between NATO partners has been rising. Turkey wildfires exacerbate the split between Turkey and the West Turkey has been fighting forest fires for six consecutive days. #Helpturkey hashtag was ranked first on Twitter with 2.4 million retweets. "I want to appeal to all countries that can help us. We are being devastated by 112 fires. The fires that are still burning are very strong. We do not have enough planes to extinguish them. Eight people have been killed, multiple animals have perished in wildfires as well. We have lost our forests. Please help us. Please spread this message. We need our voices to be heard ASAP, we need help from all over the world," a message posted by Danla Bilic, a well-known Turkish blogger said.