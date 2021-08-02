Giant panda in French zoo gives birth to female twins
Published
A giant panda on loan to France from China gave birth to two female twin cubs early Monday, a French zoo announced, declaring 'they are very lively, pink and plump.'Full Article
Published
A giant panda on loan to France from China gave birth to two female twin cubs early Monday, a French zoo announced, declaring 'they are very lively, pink and plump.'Full Article
Giant panda Huan Huan, on a 10-year loan from China, gave birth to two cubs at the Beauval ZooParc in central France early on..