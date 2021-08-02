Square to acquire Afterpay in $29B all-stock deal
Published
Square is acquiring Afterpay in a $29 billion all-stock deal. Wedbush Analyst Moshe Katri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.Full Article
Published
Square is acquiring Afterpay in a $29 billion all-stock deal. Wedbush Analyst Moshe Katri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.Full Article
Jim Cramer says he would take some Square stock off the table on the Afterpay news.
Square will acquire Australian fintech firm Afterpay in a $29 billion stock deal, expecting to close the transaction in Q1 2022.