U.S. to take in thousands more Afghan refugees
The United States said Monday it will take in thousands more Afghan refugees, fearing for the safety of people with U.S. associations as America ends its longest war.…Full Article
Watch VideoThe Biden administration on Monday expanded its efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens from Afghanistan as Taliban..
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet "unexpected urgent" refugee needs..