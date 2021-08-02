Bill and Melinda Gates have finalized their divorce
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced, after a judge approved their split on Monday.Full Article
Details of how the couple split their assets was not made public. The couple was married for 27 years.
The Gates Foundation said Melinda and Bill Gates, in the midst of a high-profile divorce, will continue to work as co-chairs for a..