Chris Paul staying with Suns on four-year deal in NBA free agency
Published
The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul are running it back. The star point guard and the Suns agreed on a four-year contract worth up to $120...Full Article
Published
The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul are running it back. The star point guard and the Suns agreed on a four-year contract worth up to $120...Full Article
Keeping tabs on all the free agency moves before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season
Keeping tabs on all the free agency moves before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season