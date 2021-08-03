Myanmar: Journalists Not On Current Vaccine Eligibility List In Arakan State

About 100,000 people in Arakan State will be inoculated with the recently shipped Covid-19 vaccine donated by China, but there are no plans to vaccinate journalists with that supply, the Arakan State Administration Council said on July 31.
The vaccine will be given to people over the age of 65, as well as monks, bank...
