Simone Biles returns to competition, wins bronze medal on balance beam
Simone Biles won bronze during the Tokyo Olympics balance beam final Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions...Full Article
Simone Biles made a triumphant return to competition by earning a bronze medal in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics.
