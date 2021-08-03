Maricopa County defies new subpoena, calls GOP-led audit 'adventure in never-never land'
Arizona state Senate Republicans issued demands for more data last week even as the partisan ballot review is winding down.Full Article
Following the issue of new subpoenas, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sellers called Arizona's election audit an..