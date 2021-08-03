Pentagon lockdown lifted after gunman shot by police near Metro bus platform
Published
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent out an alert following the incident instructing all personnel to remain in the building.Full Article
Published
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent out an alert following the incident instructing all personnel to remain in the building.Full Article
Watch VideoGunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the..
The Pentagon is currently locked down after a “shooting event” happened outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, used by..