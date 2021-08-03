Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccines for all US employees
According to a news release on the Tyson Foods website, employees are expected to receive their vaccines by Nov. 1.Full Article
More than 56,000 of Tyson’s 120,000 employees have been vaccinated. Frontline workers have until Nov. 1 to be fully inoculated.