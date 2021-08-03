PepsiCo dumps juice brands including Tropicana in $3.3 billion deal
PepsiCo said is selling its 70-year-old juice business, including its most famous brand, Tropicana.Full Article
PepsiCo has agreed a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal to offload a majority stake in Tropicana and other juice brands.
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has reached an agreement with private equity firm PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice..