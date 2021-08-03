Leader Of Belarusian Exile Group Found Dead In Ukraine

Watch VideoA Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution was found dead in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Police say Vitaly Shishov was found hanged in a park near his home.

A probe has been launched, with police investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder made to look like...

