An investigation found that New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday in a finding...Full Article
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
