A new study published today in Global Change Biology provides valuable new data that highlights how species extinction risk is accelerating due to rapid climate change and an increase in extreme climate events, such as glacial calving and sea ice loss. The study, led by Stephanie Jenouvrier, associate scientist, and seabird...Full Article
Emperor Penguins Increasingly Threatened By Climate Change
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
There May Be More of These Animals in Antarctica Than We Thought
AmazeLab
Researchers used poop stains to track down new emperor penguin colonies. They say these act as "canaries in the coalmine" and will..