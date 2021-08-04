Selena Gomez Responds to “Tasteless” Kidney Transplant Reference in ‘The Good Fight’
Published
The controversy comes not long after Peacock’s 'Saved by the Bell' reboot was criticized for the same offense late last year.Full Article
Published
The controversy comes not long after Peacock’s 'Saved by the Bell' reboot was criticized for the same offense late last year.Full Article
Actor-singer Selena Gomez has slammed the makers of 'The Good Fight' for making fun of her kidney transplant on the show.
Selena Gomez is speaking out. After her fans called out The Good Fight for an insensitive joke about her health, as well as a..