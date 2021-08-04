Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 12 of Tokyo Olympics
Published
Canada again couldn't add to its medal haul Wednesday overnight, missing the podium on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.Full Article
Published
Canada again couldn't add to its medal haul Wednesday overnight, missing the podium on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.Full Article
The New Zealand women's eight have claimed their first Olympic medal after being upset for gold by Canada. Hot on Emma Twigg's oars..
Canada added yet another bronze to its collection at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday after rowing pair Caileigh Filmer and..