W.H.O. Chief Calls For Pause On COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

W.H.O. Chief Calls For Pause On COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal mostly to...

Full Article