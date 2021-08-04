Arkansas' GOP governor wants to undo ban on mask mandates
"In hindsight, I wish that it had not become law," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.Full Article
In a press conference on his YouTube channel, Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said he regretted banning mask mandates.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he regrets signing a law that blocked mask mandates as the state faces a surge in COVID-19 cases..