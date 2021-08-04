Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends. Former President Barack...Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends. Former President Barack...Full Article
Barack Obama has decided to 'significantly scale back' his 60th birthday bash as COVID-19 surge continues.
Former President Obama has canceled what was to be a 500 person outdoor bash to ring in his 60th birthday.