Bulls free agency: Grading sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan
Published
The Bulls' acquisition of DeMar DeRozan is the team's biggest, and most costly, of an active free-agency period.Full Article
Published
The Bulls' acquisition of DeMar DeRozan is the team's biggest, and most costly, of an active free-agency period.Full Article
Keeping tabs on all the free agency moves before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season
DeMar DeRozan joins Shannon Sharpe to discuss what he's looking for in free agency as his contract with the San Antonio Spurs is..