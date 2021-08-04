Dixie Fire: More active fire behavior expected as blaze grows
California's largest active wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains, prompting evacuations this...Full Article
The Dixie Fire, which has burned already for two weeks, merged with another blaze in recent days and approached more small towns.
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year was flaring up Friday but it was because the flames were..