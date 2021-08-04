Surge in infections: 342 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., most since late May
Published
B.C. health officials announced 342 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in the province's caseload since late May.Full Article
Published
B.C. health officials announced 342 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in the province's caseload since late May.Full Article
By Danyale Kellogg*
Antibiotics and other antimicrobials are critical features of modern medicine that have made many..
By Dr. Maria Smotrytska*
Understanding the foreign policy and geo-economic strategies of countries, especially in such a..