Cole Hamels agrees to deal to return to MLB with Los Angeles Dodgers, sources say
Published
Cole Hamels, who pitched in just one game for the Braves during the 2020 season because of shoulder and triceps issues, has agreed to a...Full Article
Published
Cole Hamels, who pitched in just one game for the Braves during the 2020 season because of shoulder and triceps issues, has agreed to a...Full Article
Cole Hamels who pitched in just one game for the Braves during the 2020 season because of shoulder and triceps issues, is close to..