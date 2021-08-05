India erupts over 'gang rape' and forced cremation of 9-year-old girl

India erupts over 'gang rape' and forced cremation of 9-year-old girl

New Zealand Herald

Published

Warning: Distressing content. The alleged gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old, "low-caste" girl has sparked several days of protests in India's capital.The horrific case is just the latest incident to highlight the country's...

Full Article