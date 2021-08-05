Video shows the Dixie Fire tearing through historic California town
Published
The Dixie Fire, the eighth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 278,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.Full Article
Published
The Dixie Fire, the eighth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 278,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.Full Article
A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of downtown Greenville in ashes. (Aug. 5)..
Watch Video"We need more help."
That's the message from two state leaders as crews continue to fight several wildfires..
Watch VideoCooler weather on Tuesday helped calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West, but a tally of property losses mounted as..