Team USA men fail to advance in 4x100 relay at Tokyo Olympics and draw widespread criticism
This marks the 10th time since 1995 that the men have botched a relay at a world championships or Olympics.
Team USA failed to qualify in the men’s 4×100-meter relay final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday and legendary track star Carl..
Caeleb Dressel nabbed his 5th gold medal of the Tokyo Summer Olympics as Team USA won the 4x100-meter medley relay.