Van Filled With Migrants Crashes In Texas, Kills At Least 10 People

Watch VideoAn overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen.
Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the...
