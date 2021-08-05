River Fire: Evacuation orders remain as wildfire grows, destroys homes
Thousands of residents in both Placer and Nevada counties remain under evacuation orders after a wildfire ignited Wednesday and grew to...Full Article
The wildfire grew quickly to 1,000 acres on Wednesday, prompting numerous evacuation orders.
Progress is being made against a massive Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County. That's where 1,200 people were allowed to return to..
A wildfire on Thursday in Jefferson County prompted evacuation orders for more than two dozen homes in the Ramona Gulch area.