The impact of bottled water on the environment is 3500 times greater than tap water, a study suggests.Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that if the entire population of Barcelona drank bottled water...Full Article
Bottled water 3500 times worse for environment than tap, study finds
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
As Asian Cities Sink, Managed Retreat Must Be Tabled
Eurasia Review
Even as Asia’s megacities continue to submerge, officials of one small Philippine city are planning a major US$460 million..