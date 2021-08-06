Dryer, Warmer Night Air Making Some Western Wildfires More Active At Night

Firefighters have reported that Western wildfires are starting earlier in the morning and dying down later at night, hampering their ability to recover and regroup before the next day’s flareup.
A study by University of Washington and U.S. Forest Service scientists shows why: The drying power of nighttime air over much of...
