Schumer moves to shut down debate on infrastructure bill in key step toward final vote
Published
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved on Thursday night to cut off debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill,...Full Article
Published
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved on Thursday night to cut off debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill,...Full Article
Watch VideoDemocrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the..
The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, an important procedural step forward after..