Thousands more flee fires in Greece amid heat wave
Published
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people in Greece fled to safety from a wildfire north of Athens early Friday as firefighters waged an...Full Article
Published
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people in Greece fled to safety from a wildfire north of Athens early Friday as firefighters waged an...Full Article
Wildfires are raging in Greece and Turkey as southern Europe faces one of its worst heat waves in decades.
Thousands Evacuated , as Wildfires Ravage Greece.
Thousands Evacuated , as Wildfires Ravage Greece.
ABC News reports that..