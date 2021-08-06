Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi will not return
Published
Just when you thought the contract saga between Lionel Messi and Barcelona had finally sorted itself out, here comes (at least) one...Full Article
Published
Just when you thought the contract saga between Lionel Messi and Barcelona had finally sorted itself out, here comes (at least) one...Full Article
Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona and there is one ultimate challenge
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league took a step toward cutting into the Premier League's global dominance on Wednesday, securing..
Lionel Messi is not known for antagonising opposition fans, partly because one of his most iconic celebrations in front of the Real..