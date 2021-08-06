Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 14 of Tokyo Olympics
Published
Canada walked away with another medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after Evan Dunfee captured bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk.Full Article
