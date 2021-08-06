Building industry council CEO pockets tens of thousands of euros in extra cash via direct orders issued by new regulator
Published
Former Labour minister Charles Buhagiar, appointed CEO of the Building Industry Consultative Council (BICC) in 2013 after he lost his parliamentary seat, has been contracted by the new industry regulator to draft new rules for that same industry. In May this year, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) awarded Buhagiar two direct orders, worth €20,000, […]Full Article