Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing

Watch VideoHiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons, just as they are united against the coronavirus.
