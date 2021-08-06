Hezbollah Says It Fired Rockets After Israeli Airstrikes

Watch VideoHezbollah said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.
Israel said it was firing back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett swiftly convened...
